Penticton team in tough against U18 baseball opponents

SOMBA Tigers won one of four matches in a pair of weekend double headers

The SOMBA U18 Tigers were in tough against their Lower Mainland AAA B.C. Minor Baseball Association opponents last weekend winning just one of four games in two double headers at home.

They opened the schedule Saturday with a 6-5 heartbreaker to the Ridge Meadows Royals in a hard-fought contest.

Khy Cutler started on the mound for the Tigers and took the loss. Aden Samuel was two-for-four at the plate with two runs batted in and a stolen base.

Matt Olsen was two for three with a pair of RBI’s and a stolen base.

The Tigers turned things around in the game game coming away with a 9-7 victory. Pitcher Samuel got the win scattering just four hits, striking out five in four innings of relief work.

Cohyn Culter led the offence, driving in three runs while Marlo Spence went two for three.

Sunday saw the league-leading North Fraser Nationals in town and winning both games, 8-3 in the first and 4-2 in the second.

The first contest was actually tied until the sixth inning when the Nationals exploded for four runs. Spence started and took the loss.

In the second game Tigers pitcher tossed a complete game giving up just four hits, however Nationals pitcher Kevin Morgan also had a strong game in the win.

This Saturday the Tigers are away in Vernon for a league double header against the Canadians.

The team is currently tied for fifth spot 6.5 games back of the Nationals in the 14-team league.

Mark Brett | Reporter

