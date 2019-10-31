Penticton swimmers rack up medals at first meet

The Penticton KISU Swim Club hosted its first meet of the season with eight teams competing.

KISU Swim Club members turned in a strong performance at the Penticton Triple Pentathlon, the first hosted meet of the new season.

More than 300 swimmers from across the province representing eight teams took part in the three-day event at the community centre pool.

“The first meet of the season gives us some idea of what we need to work on in the coming months to get closer to our goals,” said KISU head coach Tina Hoeben.

“The meet went really well, KISU did a great job hosting such a large meet.”

The event is a tough format with each competitor swimming five events daily with increasing distances in the first two days.

Friday saw some great swims in the 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, and 100m fly, 100m free and finishing with the 200m medley (IM).

• Men’s 13-14 category – Thomas Caruso placed second in each of the events, except breaststroke.

• Men’s 15 and over all categories – Justin Fotherby finished first place in each of the events.

• Women’s 13-14 backstroke category – Ava Wall placed third.

• Women’s 15 and over backstroke category – Acacia Benn finished first with Lauryn Peters placing second.

• Sunday swimmers were challenged with 50m distances in backstroke, breast stroke, fly, free and medley (IM).

• Men’s 13-14 category – Thomas Caruso placed second in each of the events, except breaststroke.

• Women’s 13-14 category – Ava Wall placed first in backstroke and third in the freestyle.

