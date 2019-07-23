Penticton squad knocked out of PCSL playoff running

The Pinnacles missed a chance to go to the Premier Division playoffs, losing 3-1 to Surrey United.

By Brennan Phillips

Western News Staff

It was a sombre Penticton Pinnacles team that made their way off the field Sunday, but not a defeated one.

Disappointed they did not make it into the Premier Division playoffs of the Pacific Coast Soccer League (PCSL) this year, some of the young squad was also eagerly looking forwards to next season.

“I think, compared to last year, we got a chance a playoff spot. We won a lot of games, we learned a lot,” said Pinnacle Bjorn Borren. “Hopefully, we’ll be back next year, making something even more of the season.”

The Pinnacles faced down Surrey United for the last spot in the playoffs in the PCSL. After Surrey defeated Kelowna’s Okanagan FC Saturday, it was down to the one game to decide whether the Pinnacles would make it into this year’s playoffs.

The Pinnacles never let up throughout the game, constantly going on the offensive against Surrey. But despite their best efforts, they ended the game on the short end of a 3-1 score.

“I think we’ve done well, I mean, it’s a growing process for a community like Penticton,” said coach Manuel Borba. “We transitioned last year to young players, so one more year under their belt, a few more wins, and we’ll be better. Now we have to work for another six months, and get the boys a little bit fitter, bigger and stronger.”

The Pinnacles were the only team in the PCSL to go this year without a single draw, ending the season with six wins and eight losses, including two wins the previous weekend against the top teams in the league.

“The hardest thing to teach in any sport is offense, and scoring. We’ve got that, now we need to work on our defense. We’re top three in scoring, and top of the league scores against, but that is something we can work on and teach,” said Borba.

The Penticton Pinnacles play home games at Kings Park in Penticton, and will return for the start of the 2020 regular season next May.

