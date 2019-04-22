Penticton Speedway revved up to celebrate 50 years

The season will see go-carts and new races in part of its 50th anniversary

Get your helmets on and your race cars in gear because racing season is about to open at the Penticton Speedway.

The season will kick off with an event celebrating 50 years of racing on Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m.

“This is a big year for us, we are celebrating our 50th anniversary and we will complement the year with events including the Gordy Mannes Memorial Weekend, bull riding, Hit to Pass flying destruction night, you can see the list of events and dates on pentictonspeedway.com,” said Penticton Speedway spokesperson Johnny Aantjes.

Sunday racing will feature Hornets, StreetStocks, Hit To Pass and Flying Destruction — where you can watch cars launch over a ramp through a motorhome/trailer.

Aantjes said, this year to celebrate the anniversary, the speedway’s motto for the StreetStock race event is 50 cars for 50 years and if they pull it off it will be the biggest StreetStock race which has happened in western Canada.

“Victoria, Penticton and Agassiz are the stronger street stock tracks in the province and they are all participating in this event and it is going to be a really big stock car event,” said Aantjes.

He said the speedway has a lot of support which has helped to keep it open for as long as it has been.

“Penticton is a beautiful spot people love to come here and go racing. We have a good race track, we have really good community support and great sponsorship. We have worked really hard to keep racing alive in Penticton, we’ve been at this location going on 21 years now,” said Aantjes

Aantjes said the Hit to Pass three day weekend will be a new event introduced this season and Go-Karts are returning to the speedway.

For the 50th anniversary event, tickets can be purchased at the gate. Kids ages 10 and under are free, adults are $20 and youth and seniors are $15.

