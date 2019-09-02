Penticton slopitch tournament donates to OSNS

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre was the chosen charity to receive funds raised at the Sheila Bishop Memorial Wood Bat tournament which was held during Peach Festival. Back row from left to right; Nita Khanal (operations lead OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre), Vikki Mortimer, Paul Borba (Peach Festival director), Jo Benson and Don Gowan (tournament organizers). In the front row left tor right; Declan Neil, Breckan Willment and Garrett Laverdure. (Contributed)

The Sheila Bishop Memorial Wood Bat Tournament, held during the Penticton Peach Festival, raised $4,000 for the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre.

“Once again all the teams donated their prize money back to the tournament, which is greatly appreciated. This tournament has been successful at raising funds that go back into our community in honour of our friend Sheila Bishop, who lost her battle with cancer in 2003, for the past 16 years. To date we have raised over $70,000,” said Paul Borba, tournament organizer and Peach Festival director.

Borba also gave a special mention to the Berthelsen family, who have entered a team for many years and this year made a $1,000 donation.

The Dirty Ball Bags won the A final for the fourth year in a row defeating the Crickets 5-0. The B final was won by the Ballers over team Mortimer 11-6. Cole Borba won the home run hitting contest on the men’s side and Tanis Simons hit the furthest on the women’s side.

“A special thanks to Peach Festival for all their help putting on the 16th annual Sheila Bishop Memorial tournament and to the umpires association which covered every game in the tournament for us this year by donating their time,” said Borba.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.