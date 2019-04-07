Penticton skier has top 15 finish at world championship

Braydon Kuroda was competing at the junior world championship in Italy

Brayden Kuroda competing at the St-Come NorAm earlier this month. (Mogul Skiing Academy/Instagram)

Penticton freestyle skier Brayden Kuroda had a top 15 finish at the FIS Junior World Championship in Italy.

Kuroda finished the dual mogul event in 13th place at the championship (April 5-6), while Team Canada teammate Elliot Vaillancourt (Quebec) won gold.

READ ALSO: Double gold on the slopes for Okanagan skier

The skiers battled changing weather conditions and a two hour delay in competition because the weather was making it difficult to see the course.

Vaillancourt also led the men’s ski team with a fifth place finish in the single moguls event. Kuroda took part, but did not finish the event.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.