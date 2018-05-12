Penticton rope spinners represent at provincials

For the first time, the Black Widow Rope Spinners group had an all-male team

The Black Widow Rope Spinners were represented by 26 athletes at the recent B.C. provincial championship in Nelson. Submitted photo

The Black Widow Rope Spinners jumped and spun their magic at the B.C. provincial championship in Nelson recently.

For the first time, the Black Widow group had an all-male team (Tyler Baker, Taylor Gordon, Finn Tolley, Domenic Cacchioni and Cameron Helm) compete in Jump Rope B.C. and Rope Skipping Canada history. They all set records for their team events.

The Black Widow Rope Spinners were among 137 competitive jump rope athletes who were competing at the provincials in Nelson, April 20 to 22, ranging in age from five to 60. Over the course of the two days athletes competed in team events of speed, power double dutch and freestyle. They also competed in four master’s events: 30 second speed, three minute speed, consecutive power and individual freestyle.

In the rookie category April Otke, Georgine Tolley, Bethany Holloway, Presley Hickie, Lilia Rowland and Kaydence Hickie all placed at least once in the top five in their age category.

In the mainstream category Helena Schales, Jordis Hickie, Gisela Kilian, Izzy Landry and Thomas Cunningham all placed in the top five in one or more events.

Samuel Kliever took first overall in the 13 to 14 male category, Thomas Cunningham took first overall in the 18-plus male category and Cathy Cunningham, head coach, took first overall in the 30-plus female category.

All members of the team came home with ribbons, and were proud of the way they performed. Watch for the team to showcase their skills at the Penticton Peach Festival again this year. If you have a jumper interested in joining the team next season, contact Cathy at c.cunningham@shaw.ca. Space is limited.

