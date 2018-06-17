Penticton Pistoleras seize second undefeated season

Penticton's Pistoleras roller derby team wrapped up the season undefeated, thanks to a 180-92 win over the Smokin' Laces Saturday.

The Penticton Pistoleras pose for a photo with the Smokin' Laces after their final game of the season.

“I feel great because we’re undefeated once again,” said Sara Summerfield, aka Hellkat of the Penticton Pistoleras, after the June 16 Roller Derby Ruckus bout was over. “We did four games this season, four games last season, so that’s eight games straight undefeated.”

This win is the team’s eighth straight victory and the second season they have gone undefeated.

“This is my fourth year playing,” said Summerfield.”I have three kids, and I wanted to do something for myself, and I found this amazing group of women, and the team building, and the making friends and the sportsmanship is just amazing.”

The team will be off on a break for the next two months, before starting the next season in September. One of the major highlights of the coming year is a tournament in Chilliwack.

“That will be another big challenge for us, but it will be super fun,” said Summerfield.

As one of the Pistoleras’ jammers, her main goal during the bouts is to break through the opposing team’s line in order to score points. The Pistoleras dominated the game, ending the first half with 98 points to the Smokin’ Laces’ 40.

“I don’t know how many of those points tonight are mine,” Summerfield said with a laugh. “You don’t really have time to think about that. Sure while you’re going, you’re keeping track of how many times around you go, but then you have to put that aside for the next run. It’s that mental game that’s the hardest part.”

With every seat in the curling club filled there is a clear following for the sport in Penticton. Summerfield hopes to see that following grow in the future.

“I’d love to see it grow. I’d love to see a men’s league come and play. I’d love to see the kids come up and play; there are lots of younger leagues in Vancouver, I’d love for the Okanagan to have a young league that could play in Vancouver. Just to include everybody in this amazing sport.”