Penticton KISU swimmers set Canadian records

KISU Swim Club members (from left to right) coach Tina Hoeben, Ashley McMillan, Jaren LeFranc, Jacob Brayshaw, Tyler Wall and Justin Fotherby. The swimmers represented the club at the 2019 Canadian Swimming Championships held in Winnipeg, Man., from Aug. 8 to 11. (Submitted)

Penticton KISU Swim Club members had top 10 performances and set Canadian records at the 2019 Canadian Swimming Championship.

Coach Tina Hoeben said commitment and determination was the driving force for the five KISU swimmers at the championship held in Winnipeg, Man., Aug. 8 to 11.

“Our club has been noticed at the national level for our continuing success from a small community,” said Hoeben.

Jacob Brayshaw had an outstanding performance in the men’s 50-metre breaststroke para multi-class winning gold with a time of 2:02.07. Brayshaw also set two Canadian records at this meet in both the 50m and 100m backstrokes.

Jaren LeFranc dominated in the breaststroke category reaching the podium in both events. He placed second overall in the 200m with a personal best time of 2:14.34 and second in the 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:03.10.

Justin Fotherby had a personal best breakthrough with a time of 4:26.01 in the 400m individual medley, taking four seconds off of the morning preliminary swim of 4:30.70. Fotherby also had a personal best in the 200m IM with a time of 2:06.51 giving him, Swim Canada World Class on Track Times, of Track 1 in both events.

“I’m very excited to see these great performances at the end of the season,” said Hoeben. “These swimmers have put their heart and soul into these events. It is great to see it come out so well for them.”

Ashley McMillan pulled off two strong performances in both the women’s 400m IM and 200m IM. Ashley placed fourth overall in the 200m IM with a 2:18.35.

Tyler Wall faced strong competition in the 100m backstroke placing sixth overall with a 57:42.

