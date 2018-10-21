Penticton high school field hockey teams do battle

Teams from Pen High and Princess Margaret squared off in girls field hockey action

Penticton’s two senior high school girls field hockey teams battled it out on the pitch at Princess Margaret Secondary School this week in exhibition action.

In the end it was a late second half goal by the Penticton Secondary School Lakers Madison Kulak which broke a scoreless deadlock to earn her team a 1-0 win over the Maggie Mustangs in a well played match.

The Mustangs are a AA team and the Lakers AAA and, according to Maggie coach Brenda Kelly, Alice James and Haruka Kubo had strong defensive games and Christine Maurer stood out for the team offence.

Jena Grakul and Kaylee Lowey shared the netminding duties to earn the shutout for the Lakers.

The Mustangs finished off the regular season Wednesday with a league game against the visiting Summerland Secondary School Rockets coming away with a 1-0 win thanks to the goal by Maurer in an exciting and fast-paced match.

Maggie kept the ball in the Rockets end for much of the game and had plenty of scoring opportunities with the Summerland goalie making some big saves.

Annika Wright and Eden Pearce had the shutout for the winners.

Alyce Kohler-Mergel, Kayla Francisco, Kara Stayberg and Alice James were very effective on defense and Brooke Scott played well on offence for the Mustangs.

Maggie wound up second in the South Zone division and play the host Oliver team in the first game of the Valley finals Oct. 27.

