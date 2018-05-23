Penticton Heat take silver at Barn Burner Lacrosse Tournament

The Penticton Heat pee wee lacrosse team won silver at the Barn Burner Tournament held in Penticton on the long weekend at Memorial Arena.Submitted photo

The Penticton Heat pee wee lacrosse team nabbed a silver medal at their own tournament held on the long weekend.

Paynon Charters, Tagg Moog, Tanner Sunderman and Griffen Semple-Grasser were the goal scorers for the Heat in a tight 6-5 loss to the Ridge Meadows Burrards in the Barn Burner Tournament.

“We knew it was going to be a close game because we had tied them earlier in the round-robin. They are a great Lower Mainland team and we were really impressed to be able to compete with them,” said coach Kevin Brar.

The Heat had a 3-0-1 record in the round-robin pushing them straight to the championship game after defeating North Okanagan 10-5, Shuswap 6-2 and West Kootenay 9-1. They tied Burrards in the round-robin 5-5.

“The kids played great all weekend with strong team play, passing and their defence was phenomenal,” said Brar.

The Heat currently lead their league with a 6-2-1 record with about five games left in the regular season. Brar said he has seen the gradual improvement.

“This was our second tournament of the season. We didn’t get medals at the first one but I can see the steady improvement in this group of kids. We have had a good core group here that have played together for a few years. They are really starting to compete hard now and come out with wins in big situations like on the weekend where they needed up with a medal,” said Brar.