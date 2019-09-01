Penticton figure skating club wraps up successful summer season

Registration is now open for several Glengarry Skating Club fall skating programs

Peachland’s Meagan Kembel earned first place in the Star 10 women’s competition with 30.36 points at the 2019 Belairdirect BC/YK Section SummerSkate Super Series in Burnaby from Aug. 15 to 18. (Submitted)

Two young figure skaters from Penticton’s skating club have wowed judges at competitions over the summer.

Meagan Kembel from Peachland and Micah Rodrigues from Rock Creek had excellent showings, said Trevor Buttenham, head coach of the Glengarry Skating Club.

“Meagan delivered really well on a couple of the things we had set as our focus so that is always good,” said Buttenham of Kembel, who placed first in the Star 10 women’s competition with 30.36 points at the 2019 Belairdirect BC/YK Section SummerSkate Super Series in Burnaby from Aug. 15 to 18.

“That puts her in a good position moving forward for the rest of the season,” he said. “We were both really excited about that and her goal going into that competition was to hit 30 points so we were just over top of that.”

Rodrigues earned gold in Star 3 boys at the same event, which means he will soon be competing in Star 4, an important next step in a young figure skater’s career.

“That’ll be exciting for him to make that leap into that first stage of competition against other skaters,” Buttenham said.

