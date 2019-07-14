Penticton duo win Australian Pairs tournament at lawn bowling club

The event which has a different format for rolling bowls compared to regular play

Penticton Lawn Bowling Club members Garly Marling and Terry O’Riordon took the title at the club’s Australian Pairs Tournament last weekend. (Submitted photo)

A local duo took the title at the Penticton Lawn Bowling Club’s Australian Pairs tournament last weekend.

Gary Marling and Terry O’Riordon won the event which has a different format for rolling bowls compared to regular play. Teams roll bowls alternatively, starting with each lead and then the skips.

READ MORE: Busy season so far for Penticton Lawn Bowling Club

O’Riordon was part of the recent bronze medal winning team at the B.C. Provincial Triples Lawn Bowling Tournament in Kamloops.

The Penticton club has their next tournament, the Bonney Cup, on July 20 and 21. They are expecting up to 100 players, including some for the U.S.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.