Penticton Dragon Boat offers free try-outs

May 18 and June 1 the Come Try Dragon Boat sessions start at 11.

Teams from across Alberta and B.C. competed at the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival held on Skaha Lake in 2018. It is one of the largest festival’s in the province. (Jordyn Thomson - Western News)

The dragon boat season is just around the corner, and the Penticton Dragon Boat Club wants to see new people out on the water with them.

The Penticton Dragon Boat community is always looking for new paddlers to join, and on May 18 and June 1 they will be offering free try dragon boat practice sessions for people of all skill levels and experience.

The sessions start at 11 a.m. and participants will be taken out onto the water for an hour with experienced coaches. Out on the water, the new paddlers will be introduced to the basics of paddling in a dragon boat and get a chance to take the boat for a spin.

Read More: Upcoming Opportunities for Dragon Boat paddling in Penticton

The sessions will take place at the Skaha Lake boathouse, across from the Skaha Lake Park Marina boat ramp. All of the paddles and other equipment will be provided to participants at the sessions.

If you enjoy the experience, or want to sign up for more, you can also take part in the upcoming introduction to dragon boat lessons. These lessons take place Monday and Wednesday nights from 7 to 8:30 p.m., May 20 until June 12. Registration for this course is available through the Penticton Community Centre.

Anyone can paddle, with teams looking for all levels of paddlers. Penticton crews include women’s teams, a seniors’ team and mixed crews. Men are welcomed and encouraged to join the sport.

For more information, you can call Don Mulhall at (250) 488-3100, contact the Penticton Dragon Boat club via email at admin@pentitondragonboat.com, and check out the website at www.pentictondragonboat.com.