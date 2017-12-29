Penticton begins countdown to Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Penticton Mayor Andrew Jakubeit said the combination of world-class curling at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts with Penticton’s hospitality will make for a great event.

Less than 30 days to go to Canadian Women's Curling Championship

The City of Penticton has started the countdown for the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts taking place Jan. 27 to Feb. 4 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

2018 is the first time Penticton has played host to the Canadian Women’s Curling Championship.

The field will feature provincial/territorial champions of Curling Canada’s Member Associations, along with Team Canada, represented by Michelle Englot’s Winnipeg team of vice-skip Kate Cameron, second Leslie Wilson and lead Raunora Westcott.

“The Scotties Tournament of Hearts is an opportunity to watch some of the top women curlers from across the country,” says Mayor Andrew Jakubeit. “When you combine the world-class curling with Penticton’s hospitality, it is sure to be a great event and break from the winter doldrums.”

The venue seats approximately 5,000 and record crowds are expected for the nine-day tournament. More than 300 community members have already volunteered for the event.

Curling fans travelling to Penticton can discover details of local hotels, craft breweries, wineries, boutique shops and winter adventures at visitpenticton.com/sports-events.

“We’re excited for visitors to see that Penticton is just as much fun to visit in the winter as it is in the summer,” said Jakubeit. “There is lots to do in in the city when you are not cheering on your favourite team.”

The 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton marks the 37th consecutive year of Kruger Products sponsorship of the Canadian Women’s Curling Championship. For tickets, see curling.ca/2018scotties.