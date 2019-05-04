Penticton baseball team riding the crest of 10-game win streak

The SOMBA Tigers play two double headers at home this weekend.

The SOMBA Tigers are clawing a niche for themselves in their first year in the U18 AAA B.C. Minor Baseball league, now riding the crest of a 10-game winning streak.

The club had another successful weekend, sweeping both ends of doubleheaders against the visiting Chilliwack Cougars on Saturday and the Kelowna Sun Devils Sunday.

A 10-win, two-loss record is good enough for second place in the league standings, just one game back of the league-leading North Fraser Nationals who have won 11 games and lost only one.

The Tigers have scored 121 runs and allowed just 61.

They opened the weekend schedule with a 7-2 victory over the Cougars. Aj Reiter earned the win with a six-inning, six strikeouts performance on the mound along with adding a pair of hits and three runs batted in.

Khy Cutler had two hits and two RBIs.

Game two against Chilliwack saw the host squad double their opponents 10-5 with Tate Larson getting the victory scattering five hits over five innings.

The offence came from a pair of doubles by Cohyn Culter and two hits and two runs scored by Aden Samuel.

The next day against the Sun Devils the Tigers had little trouble, posting victories of 16-6 in the first contest and 12-2 in the second.

Khy Cutler got the win in the first match after replacing starter Seth Kennedy who left the game in the fourth inning due to injury.

The offence came from multiple players.

In the second game, Marlo Spence picked up the victory pitching four innings of four-hit ball.

Once again it was a balanced offence output by the club sparked by an in-the-park, three-run home run by Matt Olsen.

The Tigers are at home again this weekend with four big games, a doubleheader Saturday starting at 2 p.m. against the Victoria Eagles and Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. against the Cowichan Valley Mustangs.

All games are at Carmi Elementary School and the concession stand will be open.

This is the first time in six years Penticton has fielded a team in this 14-team division and the season is already shaping up to be an exceptional one for baseball locally.

Mark Brett | Reporter

