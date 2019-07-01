Penticton baseball squad preparing for provincials

SOMBA Tigers are off this weekend in preparation for the provincial championship

The SOMBA Tigers U18 AAA baseball squad are preparing for the upcoming Baseball B.C. Tier 2 provincial championship July 5 to 7 at South Fraser.

The club split their weekend doubleheaders in the last outing at Carmi Field, losing a pair of close games to the Cloverdale Spurs 4-3 and 4-1.

The club responded the following day with two wins over visiting North Shore, 6-5 and 7-2. Those wins leave the club in the seventh spot in the 14 team league.

The top eight teams from the provincials will then qualify for the league playoffs in August in Victoria the winner of that tournament will then go on the Western Canadian Championship in Red Deer, Alta. Aug. 15 to 18.

The Tigers have eight games remaining in their regular season through the end of July, their next home games July 20 and 21 when they will host the Richmond Chuckers and Vernon Canadians.

In the games against the Spurs, AJ Reiter turned in a strong six-inning performance on the mound for the Tigers in the tight-pitching contest.

They managed to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, unfortunately, the Spurs added a pair in the top of the eighth and the Tigers were only able to score one.

Marlo Spence had one hit and drove in one run.

The second game also went into extra innings, Seth Kennedy threw almost eight innings, holding the Spurs to just one run however they were unable to finish at the plate.

The Tigers had seven hits, led by a two for four from Aden Samuel and a two for three from Spence but couldn’t find a way to score runs.

The first game of the North Shore doubleheader featured a walk-off win off of a bases-loaded single from Aden Samuel.

The Tiger bats came alive with some timely hitting in this one that stole the win for Spence who pitched a complete game.

In the second game, the Tigers bats continued to be hot as Reiter, Zach Reigling and Luke MacIntyre all had multi-hit games.

Reigling started the game and threw four and two-thirds innings to get the win, Tate Larson went the rest of the way for the save.

Mark Brett | Reporter

