Penticton baseball player representing Canada at Pan Am Games

Penticton’s Dustin Houle (right) and fellow Team Canada catcher Jordan Procyshen (left), from Calgary, hanging out at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru. Canada won their first game of the tournament and play against Cub on July 30. (Baseball Canada photo)

Penticton’s Dustin Houle along with Team Canada’s men’s baseball team opened the 2019 Pan American Games with a 10-0 win over Argentina.

Canada, under the tutelage of longtime manager Ernie Whitt, enters the event as two-time defending gold medalists after winning Pan Am Games events in Guadalajara (2011) and Toronto (2015).

“We’re excited to be here in Lima and look forward to defending our gold medal,” said Whitt after a pre-tournament workout in Lima. “We have a veteran team here that cares deeply about representing their country and I’m confident that attitude and passion will show in these games.”

Houle, who didn’t see game action against Argentina, is a catcher that plays for the Binghamton AA (Mets).

Pitcher Phillippe Aumont (Gatineau, Que.) tossed six scoreless innings and Tristan Pompey (Mississauga, Ont.) went four for four with two RBI’s to lead the team to victory.

Canada will face Cuba on Tuesday (5 p.m. Pacific) before wrapping up Group B play against Colombia on Thursday.

The top two seeds in Group B will face the top two finishers in Group A (Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Peru, Puerto Rico) on Friday and Saturday before gold and bronze medal games are contested on Sunday, Aug. 4.

