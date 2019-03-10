Penticton athlete to compete at Special Olympics World Games

John Canning, from Penticton, will compete at the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi. (Submitted)

A Penticton swimmer is diving into international competition at the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi the this week.

John Canning, from Penticton, is among the 7,000 athletes (just 11 from B.C.) with intellectual disabilities from 177 countries that will compete at the Games. The Games opens on March 14 and runs until March 21.

The 55 year old previously won gold and silver at the national games. While he lists swimming as his favourite sport, Canning also participates in basketball, 10-pin bowling and snowshoeing. When he is not competing, he enjoys biking around Penticton.

Canning said Special Olympics has given him confidence, keeps him active and has made his life much better. His goals for the first World Games are to have fun and bring home a medal.

Other athletes competing from the Okanagan include Kelowna’s David Wilkinson (bocce head coach), Kyle Grummett (golf), John Matthews (golf coach) and Kelsey Wyse (swimming).

