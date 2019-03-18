Peninsula skater scores personal best speeds to earn spot on Team BC

Kieran Brown from Peninsula Speed Skating Club, leading the racers at the Provincial Championships in Prince George. (Courtesy Peninsula Speed Skating Club)

Kieran Brown of the Peninsula Speed Skating Club was named to Team BC, following his performance at the recent provincial championships.

“I was quite excited, and in awe of being able to represent Team BC,” says Kieran.

It was an agonizing wait as the selection process for Team BC unfolded, Kieran was at school studying when messages started to light up his phone.

Kieran secured his spot on Team BC after skating to personal best times in every distance at provincials held in Prince George.

“The Western Canadian Championships will bring together the top age class skaters in western Canada, this will be a new level of competition for Kieran. He has worked very hard this season and that is reflected in his times, the entire club is very excited for him,” says coach Brenda Hennigar.

Kieran heads to Grand Prairie, Alta. to prepare for the Western Canadian Championships to be held March 23 and 24.

His goal is to improve upon his times again while in Grand Prairie, all while keeping an eye on winning a medal in the longer distances. “I’m definitely looking forward to racing against the best skaters in western Canada, it’s such an honour,” says Brown.

