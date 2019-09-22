Penalties put Comox Valley Glacier Kings on defensive

Team is carrying three goalies to start the VIJHL season

Penalties kept the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on the defensive Saturday night against the Campbell River Storm.

The team managed two goals despite mustering up only 17 shots while giving up 53 shots to the visiting Storm.

Tanner Roberts actually gave Comox Valley the lead just over eight minutes into the game before Campbell River tied it up. Jordan Neufeld drew an assist on the play.

The Storm added four more over the next two periods, while Grady Robertson, with help from Neufeld, converted a shorthanded goal for Comox Valley with a couple of minutes left to cut the deficit.

Coach Jordan Kamprath credits new goalie Zac Raesler for helping to keep the Glacier Kings in the game, and he says the team cannot expect a different outcome if it gives up 50 shots.

“It’s going to be a one-sided game,” he said.

Raesler is from Alberta and had tried out in a junior A camp with Merritt before being cut. Kamprath says right now he is looking to a trio of young goalies, as he expects Raesler, Brandon Naidu and Kody Shepherd to get time to determine who is playing the best.

“Right now, we’re going to be carrying three goalies,” he said.

Comox Valley also lost to Nanaimo on the road on Thursday night 6-1. Again, penalties put the Glacier Kings on the defensive in the second period, which is when the Buccaneers netted five of their goals.

“You take away the second period, it’s a 1-1 game,” Kamprath.

Roberts scored the Glacier Kings’ lone goal shorthanded in the first period, with Ryan Telford getting an assist on the play.

One of the things the team needs is to develop some secondary scoring, as so far it has relied heavily on a few players to provide goals. Six games in, only four have found the back of the net.

While the team has had some injuries, the coach also wants the players to be able to adapt better to penalty calls.

This weekend, the Glacier Kings face off against Oceanside on the road on Friday night, and on Saturday they host Peninsula. Game time for each is 7 p.m.

