Peewee Tier 2 Timberwolves heading for provincials

After two tough back to back games against Prince George, Williams Lake came out on top

Williams Lake Timberwolf Griffin Carmont fights to keep the puck away from two Prince George Cougars on Saturday, Feb. 22. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Peewee Tier 2 Timberwolves are heading to provincials after winning two back to back games against Prince George on home ice Saturday, Feb. 22.

It was two, hard-fought games for the Timberwolves as they took on the Prince George Peewee Tier 2 Cougars, both teams angling to win a berth in the upcoming provincial championships in March. Despite fierce competition and some tense moments, the Timberwolves were able to shoot their way to victory.

Their morning game at 9 a.m. was a nail biter, with the lakecity players just managing to win by one goal after Prince George took an early two-nothing lead. Williams Lake managed to pull ahead and take the win, four to three.

With the playoff win within reach in the afternoon at 3 p.m., Williams Lake shot it’s way to an early lead of two only for Prince George to close the distance by the end of the first period.

Despite several penalties against the Timberwolves, the defence held strong throughout the rest of the game denying Prince George the chance to gain the advantage. After a tough fight near the end of the second period, Williams Lake was able to edge ahead with one goal scored by number 13 Asher Lucas.

In the third period, the Timberwolves aimed to deny the Cougars the chance to match their goal and did just that by out-shooting them and eventually secure and ensure their victory with goals by Grifin Carmont and Kalen Swanson. When the buzzer sounded and the gloves flew up in the air the Timberwolves had beat the Cougars five to three with 46 shots on net to their 13.

Head Coach Tyrel Lucas said he was happy his team was able to overcome Prince George, who came out and gave it their all and kept it close. Lucas said that it was a tense game up until the third period when they were able to turn the momentum around.

“We definitely out-shot them but they battled right to the very end and we did just enough to get the job done here,” Lucas said.

Lucas said their goal at the start of the year was to make it to provincials and while they haven’t look past Prince George yet, as they’re a great team that’s really improved this year, they’re happy to have been able to win on home ice.

He’d like to thank everyone who has supported the team over the year from parents to the sponsors and the players for playing so hard.

