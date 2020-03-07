Peewee Islanders qualify for B.C. T3 tourney

Kerry Park peewee A players celebrate a goal against Powell River during last Saturday’s Island final-clinching game at Kerry Park Arena. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Kerry Park Minor Hockey is sending its first team to provincials since 2014 after the peewee A Islanders dominated their playoffs to qualify for the upcoming B.C. Tier 3 championships.

The Islanders trampled through round-robin play, defeating Sooke, Juan de Fuca, Victoria Racquet Club, Peninsula, and the Victoria Admirals to advance to the semifinals, where they destroyed Alberni Valley 23-0 in a single-game knockout.

That set up a best-of-three Island final against Powell River. The series started in Powell River, where Kerry Park won 10-1. Back in Mill Bay on Saturday, the Islanders clinched the series with a 9-2 victory. Brendyn VanOene had a hat trick in the deciding game, Brandon Kendall added two goals, and Jace Bennefield, Liam Downie, Eli McKamey and Jacob Leamy also scored.

The Kerry Park peewees will head to Quesnel for the T3 provincial tournament on March 15-20.

Cowichan Valley Citizen