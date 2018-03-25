Peewee hockey players compete in championships

Summerland hosts 10 Tier 3 teams in provincial action

Peewee hockey teams from British Columbia and the Yukon are in Summerland this week for the provincial Tier 3 hockey championships.

The 10 teams are from Dawson Creek, Whitehorse, Prince George, Castlegar, Terrace, Kelowna, Summerland and the Lower Mainland. Players are on rep teams in their communities.

Lisa Chartrand, organizer of the tournament, said the quality of hockey is good at the championships.

“It is great hockey action,” Chartrand said. “Lots of 12-year-olds are playing their hearts out to be the best in B.C.”

While the players, in Grade 6 and 7, are young, she said some of them may go on to play junior level or professional hockey in the future.

“They’ll go lots of places with hard work,” she said.

The championships began on Sunday and continue through this week.

