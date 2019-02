Left to right: coaches: Wayne Wiemer, Dave Murdoch, Jeremy Reid Top Row: Lukas Carlson, Levi Bova, Luke Van Zyl, Jake Murdoch, Jackson Roberts, Rhett Steel, Linden Keiver, Declan Andrews, Owen Reid. Middle Row: Logan Murray, Raleigh Tarte, Carter Chown Bottom: Aiden Kostiuk

PeeWee Dynamiters win banner

A successful season was capped off by the Kimberley PeeWee Dynamiters as they against Whitefish in the final 7-5 last weekend, earning them the Peewee A Banner in the Est Kootenay League. Congratulations, team.