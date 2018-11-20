Pedersen places in prestigious top 25 at Cross-Country Provincial Championships

By Brian Nemethy

Local athlete Lachlan Pedersen ran his best race at the 48th Annual High School Provincial Cross-Country Championships in Nanaimo on Nov. 3. Lachlan, who is in Grade 10, was one of six junior boys from the Nechako Valley Secondary School’s cross-country running team that qualified for the high school cross-country championships.

Lachlan placed 25th overall out of 277 Junior Boys. Lachlan was super happy, as the top 25 runners get awards at the Championship. He ran the 4.3 km race in a time of 15 minutes and five seconds.

Matti Erickson, of Nelson, was the overall winner in a time of 13 minutes 42 seconds.

The NVSS junior boys team placed 20th out of 33 teams from across the province. Lachlan’s teammates were: Hyatt Verduzco, Grade 10, placed 99th; Rayen Rempel, Grade 8, placed 102nd; Mitch Thomson, Grade 8, placed 218th; Tanton Mueller, Grade 8, placed 236th; and Dominic LaPoidevin, Grade 8, placed 249th.

On the girl’s side, the top junior girl was Payton Mueller, Grade 10, running in her third Provincial Championship. She ran the 4.3 km route and placed 75th in a time of 18 minutes 19 seconds. Her teammates: Zoe Stephen, Grade 9, placed 85th; Madison Seely, Grade 9, placed 86th; Jaylen Pedersen, Grade 8, placed 124th.

The overall winner was Madelyn Bonikowsky, a Grade 10 student from South Delta Secondary, who placed second last year. Her time this year was 15 minutes 30 seconds.

The NVSS junior girls team placed 15th out of 27 teams from across the province. Their coaches, Wanda and Brian Nemethy, were very proud of the students. It’s always difficult to run against such a large field of runners. The trails are full of runners and it makes it hard to pass at the best of times.

