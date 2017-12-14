PCSS senior girls volleyball team goes to provincials

A long season, lots of travel, loads of dedication, staying caught up with schoolwork. Part-time jobs to cover expenses. Those are some of the things high school athletes face if they want to make their way to provincial championships, Allison Kepke says.

Kepke was describing the PCSS Senior Girls Volleyball team’s goal of winning the Kootenay zones to qualify for the provincials.

“I would love to say it was a David and Goliath scenario, but we mostly made Goliath take notice,” the coach said in describing the tournament her team travelled to Vanderhoof so they could represent Creston.

While they only managed one win—in its final game—to emerge as the 15th ranked team, Kepke had only words of praise for her players.

“We played a good game against the number 1 ranked team, and they actually had to put in their first line as we were catching up quickly,” she said. “Our team had good energy and enthusiasm for each game, and I truly lost count on how many referees, coaches and other players said how much they enjoyed playing our team, and what excellent sportsmanship we displayed.

“Other coaches commented on the powerful hitting by Trulie Palmer, Jordan Dortman and Meredith Cote. Jayda Wickhorst had excellent serving under pressure and her passing was strong as well. Shawnae Goddard was speedy as our setter and controlling the court. Makenna Terrill was hitting well and had strong net work with tips and blocks. Olivia Hanson found her groove by the end of the tournament as Libero. Fallon Robinson was always positive and upbeat, giving great energy and an impressive serve that got us out of trouble a couple of times.

“Taylor Mailhot had a hard hit and good digs in a couple of games and Jillian Roberts stepped in as setter when needed—and she held a python at the banquet! Kienna Dyer was for sure the team spirit leader and set the tone to keep everyone loose and ready for the games. She also had some good digs and serves in the games. Amber Bowns was an important part of our team all season and helped us qualify. Jamond Dortman is the assistant coach, and the hard hitter and blocker at practices, forcing the girls to play harder and smarter. In the end we won our final match and moved up in the rankings.

“Erin Carr-Shopa is another assistant coach as well as manager extraordinaire with planning and bookings, and a shoulder when needed. The trip was 17 hours each way on the bus, and that in itself was an experience!

“Both Erin and I could not believe the overwhelming and humbling support we received from the community in helping us cover the costs of this trip. Happy tears broke out when we qualified, then scared ones as we had no idea if we could actually afford to go.

“And cheers to Betty the bus driver for getting us home safely through horrible road conditions and night-time snow driving!”