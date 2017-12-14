PCSS boys finish 8th in provincial AA volleyball championship

Despite the loss of a key player from an already small roster, the PCSS Bulldogs still managed an 8th place finish in the Big Kahuna provincial AA volleyball championships in Langley last week.

Prince Charles Secondary School’s senior boys’ volleyball team came home with an 8th place ranking after participating in the Big Kahuna provincial AA championships in Langley from November 29 – December 2.

It was a satisfying result for the team which ranked 7th going in, coach Mike Nelson said, considering the small roster lost Matty Hills, “one of our two dominant outside hitters”, during the tournament.

“We went into provincials ranked 7th in AA having played or seen most strong teams this season and knowing that any of the top 8 could medal,” he said

“We began the tournament power pooled playing best of 3 matches with Richmond Christian (5 seed), MEI (6 seed) and College Heights (8 seed). We lost to Richmond 12-25, 21-25, defeated MEI 18-25, 25-18, 15-11 and defeated College Heights 25-19, 25-21. As a result, they were moved up to the 6 seed for playoffs.

“Playoff matches leading towards a top 3 finish are best of 5 matches. We opened against the 11 seed, Pacific Christian from Victoria, defeating them 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-18) which put us in the top 8.

“In the quarter-finals we played the 3 seed, Abbotsford Christian, losing in 5 (25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 22-25, 11-15). We played our best volleyball of the season in this match but struggled to close it out in the fourth set. In the 5th set we came out slow, falling behind 1-6 early on and were unable to recover. This loss relegated us to a 5-8 final placing so remaining matches were best of 3.

“We ended up losing to George Elliot (2 seed) and MEI to close the tournament in the 8 position. It was unfortunate that Matty Hills sustained a shoulder and ankle injury during our 5 set loss to Abbotsford, putting us in a tough spot moving forward as we rely on him heavily. Nonetheless, it was a great experience for the boys and they represented our town and school with excellence. We are grateful for all the financial support our community provided in making this experience possible.

“We were led by four very strong players: Mark Armstrong (top setter in the province, team BC grade 10), Davis Nelson (powerful outside hitter, team BC grade 10), Matty Hills (powerful outside hitter, incredible jumping ability) and Ryley Ducharme (powerful hitter, incredible work ethic). “

The long-time coach, who is also the PCSS vice principal, was interviewed for a press release on the BC High School Boys Volleyball web site:

What do you do when you have a seven-man roster and one of your players suffers a torn ACL?

You find a couple of Grade 10s to fill out the roster and travel to the BC High School Provincial Championships to take on the best AA Senior Boys Volleyball teams in the province.

“If you’re breathing you make the team in Creston,” joked Mike Nelson, the school’s vice principal and 24-year veteran coach of the Prince Charles Secondary School Bulldogs.

He also added, having a small roster is both a good and a bad problem for a coach.

“You never have to worry about playing time,” Nelson Said. “But the bad part is, it’s easy for the guys to become complacent because they’re always on the floor.”

The Bulldogs entered the tournament the No. 1 seed in the Kootenays Region after knocking off both Invermere and Grand Forks.

The key to the Bulldogs success this year has been a familiarity between several of the players – a group of which Nelson has coached and worked with in some way since they were in Grade 7 – and Team BC player Mark Armstrong.

Nelson calls Armstrong the edge they have over a lot of schools that are in the tournament.

“He’s obviously a treat to coach,” Nelson said. “He’s quiet, but over the years, he’s found his way to lead the team.”

Nelson also added that he feels Armstrong will be a university level player and that he really does settle everything down when he’s on the court.

“He stays so calm out there,” Nelson said. “Whatever he’s feeling on the inside, you certainly never see it on the outside.”

Armstrong cites his experience with Team BC at the National Team Challenge Cup over the summer as great preparation for this tournament.

“Playing them (Armstrong’s Team BC teammates) is really fun and it’s certainly friendly competition between us for sure,” Armstrong said as he smiled.

Nelson’s son, Davis and Matty Hills, have also been key components in the Bulldogs leadership by committee group of Grade 12s.

“The first game we kind of got pummeled, but since that game, we’ve gotten back on our feet and we’re playing well right now.”

Hills added that the team seems to play its best volleyball later in the day once the team gets going.