Paxson repeats as Vedder Mountain Classic champion

Racers blast off the finish line during Saturday's Vedder Mountain Classic race. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Bellingham’s Spencer Paxson is once again the king of the long course at the Vedder Mountain Classic country race.

The American took home top spot in Saturday’s long course (33 kilometres) race in the trails of Cultus Lake, with a time of 2:18:58. He improved his 2017 winning time by almost six minutes.

Paxson edged out Jasper’s Cory Wallace (2:20:17) and Chilliwack’s Ricky Federau (2:23:06) to win the elite male division.

The top female on Saturday was Nanaimo’s Carey Mark, who posted a time of 3:00:21. Elissa Lok from Squamish and Mindy McCutcheon from Bellingham rounded out the top three.

Division winners for the men were: North Vancouver’s Cody Scott (U18), North Vancouver’s Simon Szoke (19 to 29), Patrick McNeely from Las Vegas (30 to 34), Maple Ridge’s Steve Devantier (35 to 39), Whistler’s Michael Robinson (40 to 44), Scott Simpson from Cultus Lake (45 to 49), Nanaimo’s Ken Olson (male 50 to 54), Larry Hindle from Kamloops (55 to 59) and Summerland’s Carl Peterson (60 to 99).

Division winners for the women were: Vancouver’s Amanda Myke (30 to 34), Abbotsford’s Kelly Jones (35 to 39), North Vancouver’s Julie Kozier (40 to 44), Shelley Peachell from Rossland (45 to 49), North Vancouver’s Marissa Myrah (50 to 54) and Calgary’s Katharine Ramsay (55 to 59).

Saturday saw 158 riders compete, down from 167 in 2017.

The short (15 km) course was won by William Hodgins of Maple Ridge, with Port Moody’s Geza Rodgers finishing first for the female division.

For complete results from the event, visit veddermountainclassic.com.