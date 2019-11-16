Paul Bissonnette joins Vancouver Warriors after tweeting he could walk on to an NLL club

Bissonnette will join the Warriors for their final week of training camp at Rogers Arena

Phoenix Coyotes’ Paul Bissonnette (12) and St. Louis Blues’ Ryan Reaves fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Thursday, April 18, 2013, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Paul Bissonnette is going to get his wish.

Two days after tweeting that he could make a National Lacrosse League team as a walk on without having ever played a game, the Vancouver Warriors signed Bissonnette to a professional tryout.

“Bissonnette will be given every opportunity to make the Vancouver Warriors,” said Warriors head coach Chris Gill. “Paul talks a pretty big game. Let’s see if he can back it up and be a part of our team.”

The 34-year-old Bissonnette played in 202 NHL games as a left-winger on the Pittsburgh Penguins and Phoenix Coyotes. He had seven goals, 15 assists and 340 penalty minutes in his six NHL seasons.

He’s gained notoriety more for his outspoken and often humorous tweets commenting on hockey and others sports.

Bissonnette will join the Warriors for their final week of training camp at Rogers Arena on Nov. 22 and 23.

“Paul Bissonnette has proven throughout his professional career that he is a solid defender, with a high sports IQ and a competitive edge that makes him difficult to play against,” said Warriors general manager Dan Richardson. “If any of these skills can spill into his lacrosse game, then Paul will make an immediate impact on our team and be a welcome addition.”

Vancouver will have 30 players at training camp. Camp resumes as the Warriors scrimmage with the San Diego Seals and Saskatchewan Rush in Langley.

