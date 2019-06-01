Coach Sean Levenson ran an introduction to the sport of rugby with some sessions of flag rugby at Heritage Park. The perfect weather helped make the event a success for the girls who will be moving on to high school next year. Tom Best photo

Passing the ball

An introduction to rugby

By Tom Best

An introduction to rugby

