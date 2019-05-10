Passeri taking soccer skills to West Van FC

Dylan thanked her mom and dad, Quynn and Marco, and brother Jax, for all their support

Greg Sabatino photosWilliams Lake’s Dylan Passeri, 16, will be suiting up for the West Van Football Club Metro Soccer League team for the 2019/20 season.

A Williams Lake soccer player is taking her talents to the Lower Mainland’s West Van Football Club Metro Soccer League team for the 2019/20 season.

Sixteen-year-old Dylan Passeri received word in April that she’d been selected to play for the team — which competes in Vancouver’s top under-17 metro division — after attending tryout sessions in March and April in West Vancouver.

Passeri is a multi-sport athlete, but has been playing soccer as a member of the Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association since she was four years old.

She said during the past season she trained in Vancouver with Saibo Talic’s European Football School and will be travelling with an EFS team to Europe this coming spring. While training with EFS, the opportunity presented itself for Passeri to tryout for the West Vancouver team where, ultimately, she made the club and will be starting with the team this August.

“[I’m just looking forward to] everything,” Passeri said. “I’m so excited, and it’s awesome I made the team, but I’m also super nervous. I’ll miss it here but it’s going to be a good opportunity for me, and I’m just happy my parents are supporting me and helping me through it all.”

Passeri said while making the big move to live in West Vancouver is a bit daunting, she’s excited for the opportunity and chance to further her soccer career.

When she got the e-mail she’d been selected to play for the team, Passeri said she couldn’t help shed a few tears of happiness as soccer has been her passion since she was a young girl.

“I was so excited,” she said.

The West Van Football Club’s season runs from September through March, with games taking place on Sundays, along with tournaments throughout the year.

Passeri, currently a Grade 10 student at Lake City secondary, will be attending Rockridge Secondary School in West Vancouver in September while staying with her aunt and uncle in Vancouver.

“I’m going to miss my friends and miss Williams Lake, but I’ll be back,” she said.

As for what she hopes to bring to the West Van Football Club, Passeri said her strength on the pitch lies in her speed, and her ability to proficiently shoot with both feet.

Passeri prefers to play striker, outside midfield, or stopper, depending on what the team needs, she said.

“It’s going to be a real change of scenery and so much of a great opportunity for playing in the future for me,” she said.

“There are scouts and all that, and great schooling opportunities.”

She thanked her mom and dad, Quynn and Marco, and brother Jax, for all their encouragement and support, and for allowing her the chance to chase after her dreams.

“They have been so supportive of me this whole time,” she said. “I can’t say enough.”

