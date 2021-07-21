Parksville’s Gavyn Knight a solid 3rd at 119th B.C. Amateur men’s golf championship

Gavyn Knight played well at the 119th B.C. Amateur men’s golf championship held at Stoney Creek Golf Club in Campbell River. (Michael Briones photo)

Parksville golfer Gavyn Knight finished third in the 119th B.C. Amateur men’s golf championship, held at Storey Creek Golf Club in Campbell River.

Fresh from his recent 2021 B.C. Junior Championship at Morningstar Golf Club, Knight made a good run against the best amateur golfers in the province. He finished with a 6-under-par 282, three strokes behind the eventual winner Ashton McCulloch of Victoria (279) and one behind second-place finisher Patrick Weeks of Vancouver (281).

Knight, 18, got off to a slow start on the first day shooting a 74 on the par-72 layout. But he bounced back strong the next day to card a 67, including an eagle and five birdies. In the third round, after bogeying the first hole, Knight steadied himself and managed six birdies before he struggled in the latter part, bogeying four holes to still finish with a 70 and keep himself in contention.

READ MORE: Parksville golfer Gavyn Knight clinches 2021 B.C. junior boys crown at Morningstar

On the final day, Knight struggled in the early going, bogeying three holes but improved to card a 71.

“I had no clue where I was at,” Knight said in his interview with BC Golf. “I was just trying to hit shots an make as many birdies as possible. Third is not bad at all. I would have taken that at the start of the week for sure.”

Parksville golfer Aidan Goodfellow, who also plays for the Simon Fraser Clan, and Qualicum Beach golfer Brian DeBiaso shared 23rd place with both scoring a 6-over par 294. Goodfellow shot rounds of 72-76-72-74 while DeBiaso shot 73-74-75-72.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News