Parksville’s Bayside Racquets Club serves up Women’s Squash Week starting Sept. 20

The Bayside Racquets Club is celebrating the province-wide Women’s Squash Week from Sept. 20-26.

Two free events will be held during the week, with the goal of encouraging girls and women to try squash, which according to Forbes Magazine is the healthiest sport in the world. They will feature an introduction to the sport with emphasis on fun and fitness.

The first event is on Tuesday, Sept. 21, specifically for teenage girls from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the club, located at 240 Dogwood St., Parksville.

The second event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The female members of the club will be there to provide information about the club, members, league and how to get involved.

After the initial meet and greet for both events, the girls and women will be led through some warmup and stretching activities, followed by fundamentals instruction one-on-one, or in small groups.

“We will rotate all participants through practice time on the courts with experienced players,” said Trish Campbell, a member of the organizing committee. “This will likely be followed by a few demonstration games, then participants are welcome to play each other.”

On Saturday afternoon, the organizers are hoping to stage a mini tournament that the teenage girls would be welcome to attend.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided for both events.

To register you can call Campbell at 250-744-0528 or Jan Townend 250-586-7280. For the teen event Sept. 2, call Michelle LeBrun at 250-248-7634.

All participants will be required to sign the registration form indicating they have been vaccinated as per the B.C. health protocols now in place.

— NEWS Staff

