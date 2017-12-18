Parksville Whalers girls tame Wildcats to go 3-0

Ballenas Whalers guard Amanda Greenshields drives through after Sophie Dugs picks Wellington Wildcat Jada Nikwist during the first quarter of their league game on Thursday, December 14. — Michael Briones photo

The Ballenas Whalers senior girls are on a roll.

They have been coasting to easy victories in their last three games and are currently 3-0 in league play so far this season.

On Thursday night in Nanaimo, the Whalers tamed the Wellington Wildcats, 62-33, for their third successive win.

Head coach Steve Dorsay said the Whalers are improving in every game.

“I am very proud of the girls,” said Dorsay. “They’re playing hard and playing as a team. That probably is one of the biggest things I want to see.”

The Whalers set the tone early, using a pressing defense to limit the Wildcats offense while generating many of their own points with an effective inside game.

The Whalers started well but the Wildcats found a way to break the Ballenas defence to keep things even at 8-8. Ballenas found its rhythm with Sophie Dugas piling up the points inside, giving the Whalers a 17-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Whalers tightened up their defence in the second quarter and were able to limit the Wildcats to just five points while widening the gap, finishing the first half with a 29-13 advantage.

They continued to lead 43-23 in the third and never eased up in the fourth to secure the one-sided win.

“The inside game has been a huge development for us this year compare to last, and the defence is certainly improving. But I still want to see it better,” said Dorsay.

Dugas, who was the go-to player inside the key, led the Whalers, scoring 14 of her 16 points in the first half while Dakota Harstad contributed 10 points.

The Ballenas girls will close their 2017 schedule with another road game Tuesday, Dec. 19, in Port Alberni. Dorsay said he doesn’t know what to expect against the Armada.

“I have heard they are a decent team and don’t know how they’ve done against other teams,” said Dorsay.

Meanwhile, the Ballenas Whalers boys senior team lost their second game of the season, 82-43, to the John Barsby Bulldogs in Nanaimo on Dec. 12.

The Whalers boys team is rebuilding this season. It consist of young and very inexperienced players, said head coach Kevin McMillen.

“Most have never played a competitive game before at any level,” said McMillen. “We are in a very tough league as the strength in AAA is in the north and we see all of those teams. We are learning and doing lots of good things, just not consistently enough yet to compete with top teams.”

For their final game of 2017, the Whalers will host Carihi Tyees from Campbell River on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.