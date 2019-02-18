Parksville to host firefighters bonspiel

The Parksville Fire Department will host, for the first time, the 61st Annual B.C. Fire Fighters Curling Championships, Feb. 20-24.
The bonspiel at the Parksville Curling Club will feature 20 teams from across the province battling for the title and a berth at the 60th Annual Canadian Fire Fighters Curling Championships, to be held at the Kelowna Curling Club on March 12-23.
Event co-ordinator Lt. Gerald Ferguson of the Parksville Fire Department said they are excited to host the five-day event that will have teams from Victoria, Vancouver Campbell River, Kelowna, Cowichan Bay, Burnaby, Prince George, CFB Esquimalt, Colwond/DND, Port Hardy, Abbotsford, North Vancouver, West Vancouver and the Department of National Defence. The Parksville Fire Department will have a team led by Ferguson that will vie for top honours in the bonspiel. The other members are Daryl Britz, Ralph Kary and Joe Jantzi.
Qualicum Fire Department will also field a team, consisting of Don Marshall, Brian Weise, Greg Roberts and Brian Thorburn.
Schedule: Wednesday, Feb. 20
16:00 – Meet and Greet Parksville Curling Club
18:00 – Pizza
19:00 – AGM / skips meeting
Thursday, Feb. 21
08:00 – First Draw
11:00 – Opening Ceremonies
12:30 – Second Draw
16:00 – Third Draw
20:00 – Fourth Draw
Friday, Feb. 22
08:00 – Fifth Draw
11:30 – Sixth Draw
15:30 – Seventh Draw
19:00 – Beer & Burger night at Parksville Fire Hall No 1
Saturday, Feb. 23
08:00 – Eighth Draw
11:30 – Ninth Draw
15:30 – Tenth Draw
19:00 – Banquet Dinner at Parksville Curling Club
Sunday, Feb. 24
08:30 – C , D and Outhouse Final
10:00 – Championship Game
13:00 – Second Championship game if required
— NEWS Staff