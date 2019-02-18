Parksville to host firefighters bonspiel

The Parksville Fire Department will host, for the first time, the 61st Annual B.C. Fire Fighters Curling Championships, Feb. 20-24.

The Parksville Fire Department curling team, (L to R) Gerald Ferguson skip, Joe Jantzi third, Ralph Kary second and Daryl Britz lead. — Submitted photo

The bonspiel at the Parksville Curling Club will feature 20 teams from across the province battling for the title and a berth at the 60th Annual Canadian Fire Fighters Curling Championships, to be held at the Kelowna Curling Club on March 12-23.

Event co-ordinator Lt. Gerald Ferguson of the Parksville Fire Department said they are excited to host the five-day event that will have teams from Victoria, Vancouver Campbell River, Kelowna, Cowichan Bay, Burnaby, Prince George, CFB Esquimalt, Colwond/DND, Port Hardy, Abbotsford, North Vancouver, West Vancouver and the Department of National Defence. The Parksville Fire Department will have a team led by Ferguson that will vie for top honours in the bonspiel. The other members are Daryl Britz, Ralph Kary and Joe Jantzi.

Qualicum Fire Department will also field a team, consisting of Don Marshall, Brian Weise, Greg Roberts and Brian Thorburn.

Schedule: Wednesday, Feb. 20

16:00 – Meet and Greet Parksville Curling Club

18:00 – Pizza

19:00 – AGM / skips meeting

Thursday, Feb. 21

08:00 – First Draw

11:00 – Opening Ceremonies

12:30 – Second Draw

16:00 – Third Draw

20:00 – Fourth Draw

Friday, Feb. 22

08:00 – Fifth Draw

11:30 – Sixth Draw

15:30 – Seventh Draw

19:00 – Beer & Burger night at Parksville Fire Hall No 1

Saturday, Feb. 23

08:00 – Eighth Draw

11:30 – Ninth Draw

15:30 – Tenth Draw

19:00 – Banquet Dinner at Parksville Curling Club

Sunday, Feb. 24

08:30 – C , D and Outhouse Final

10:00 – Championship Game

13:00 – Second Championship game if required

— NEWS Staff