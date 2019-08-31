Parksville swimmer collects third medal at Parapan Games

Bennett earns silver in 100-metre butterfly to add to pair of earlier golds

Nicholas Bennett earned a gold medal in the 100-metre breaststroke at the Parapan Am Games in Lima, Peru. — Canadian Paralympic Committee Photo

Parksville swimmer Nick Bennett has earned a silver medal in the 100-metre butterfly at the Parapan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

The 16-year-old was just .79 seconds behind the eventual winner from Argentina, Cancinos Lautaro D. Maidana, who turned in a time of 1:00.79 to win the gold.

It’s the third medal for Bennett, who already has won two gold medals in the 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle. He came close to landing a bronze in the 100 back when he finished fourth.

The member of the Ravensong Breakers in Qualicum Beach can add one more to his tally of medals as he is in the final of the 200 individual medley.

This is the 16-year-old’s first major Paralympic competition. He has made a good impression so and has increased his chances of landing a spot in Team Canada for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

