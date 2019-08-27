Parksville swimmer Bennett wins two golds at Parapan Games

Parksville swimmer Nick Bennett has claimed two gold medals in swimming at the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru.

The 16-year-old shone in the first two days of competition, winning gold in the 100-metre breaststroke in one minute, 10.53 seconds, setting a Canadian record on Sunday. Then the next night, Bennett followed it up with a second gold in the S14 200m freestyle in 1:59.10.

Bennett, coached by Byron Trajan of the Ravensong Breakers in Qualicum Beach, has made significant progress in his swimming objectives this year as he aims for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo next summer.

Tonight, he will be vying for his third gold medal when he competes in the final of the 100 back.

Before heading to Lima, Bennett represented the Breakers at the 2019 Canadian Swimming Championships in Winnipeg, Aug. 8-11, where he placed first in the Para category in 100 fly, 100 breast, 200 free and 200 IM, and fifth in 100 back. He broke his own Canadian record in the 100 free, swimming it as an exhibition event, and also broke his own national records in both the 200 free and 200 IM.

