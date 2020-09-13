Parksville seniors celebrate end of a slo-pitch season

The Parksville Golden Oldies Sports Association seniors slo-pitch season has come to a close and it was a roaring success.

The avid senior ballplayers were out at the Parksville Community Park diamond since the league started July 8 and wrapped up on Sept. 9.

Organizer Randy White called the season a Parksville COVID-19 success story as not one case of a virus, or flu was experienced throughout the season.

“These local seniors slo-pitch players could have stayed home or gone out and disregarded the provincial guidelines regarding the COVID-19 crisis but instead they developed strict protocols and adhered to them,” said White.

There were four teams that had a total of 50 players. Their games were spread around and participants consistently made a conscious effort to stick with social distancing requirements, as well as using sanitizers.

“They did this because they cared for each other, their families and friends,” said White. “The COVID crisis has been, in part, a positive experience for these responsible seniors and I am proud to have experienced an association with them.”

The Stars Team emerged as this year’s champions.

— NEWS Staff

