Parksville senior weightlifters prepare for world championships

Brenda, left, and Ed Fergusson of Parksville recently swept gold medals in their respective divisions at the B.C. Masters Weightlifting Championships. — Photo submitted by Doree Blake

Ed Fergusson is 84 years old and his wife is 75.

The inspirational seniors do not allow their age to slow them down nor impede them from being competitive athletes in the field of weightlifting.

The Parksville athletes are currently training for the World Masters Weightlifting Championships in Montreal from Aug. 16-24.

Getting stronger and working on their lifting techniques is the easy part for the Fergussons. The hard part, unfortunately, is bearing the financial load to cover the cost of their trip and accommodations at the world stage.

Friends have come to help them out. One is Doree Blake, who helps the amazing duo with their training as well as assist coaching students at Ferg’s Weightlifting Club.

Blake has started a gofundme account with a goal of raising $3,000 to help lift some financial load off the senior couple, who are exceptional weightlifters at an age where people tend to slow down and engage in a less-strenuous activity.

Blake calls them an inspiration.

The Fergussons have become benchmarks for others to follow.

They’ve set provincial and national records in their respective age groups.

RELATED: Parksville seniors getting stronger with age

In qualifying for the World Masters, the Fergussons competed at the 2019 BC Masters Weightlifting Competition in West Vancouver last March.

Brenda set a new Canadian record in the clean and jerk for women in the 75-79 age group.

She hopes to establish a new mark when she makes her debut at the World Masters.

“Knowing Ed and Brenda and training with them gives me the confidence to grow older and stronger,” said Blake.

“They lead by example. Their encouragement has inspired so many people over the years.”

Anyone wishing to help the Fergussons can go to gofundme online at https://urlzs.com/PL6ez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter