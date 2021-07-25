Parksville running club plans to stage popular events once again in 2022

New members get special bonus when they sign up

Oceanside Running Club Association plans to hold the popular Mother’s Day 10K and 5K Walk-Run event next May. (PQB News file photo)

The Oceanside Running Club Association looks forward to get back on track this year.

With COVID-19 protocols beginning to ease, the club wants to restart some of its popular events that include the well-attended Learn to Run Program and the the Oceanside Mother’s Day 10-kilometre and 5K run walk in May, a fundraiser for local charities in Parksville Qualicum Beach. Both events were cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Club members mostly enjoy the outdoors and do most of their running on road, park and at times in trails. They have informal runs and weekly tempo training sessions. But they also do walks as there are members who come out on their Saturday runs with their dogs.

“We believe that all of this provides our community with the opportunity to stay well and healthy, build and re-build our immune system and offers ongoing friendship and support,” said club public relations spokesperson Jill Davies.

The club has a special offer for all new members this summer and during the fall. For anyone who joins now, their annual membership of $15 will cover not only the remainder of the year but also include membership for 2022.

To know more about ORCA, officially sanctioned by the Vancouver Island Runners’ Association, and membership, visit https://orcarunning.ca/

For more information, email club president Paul Watson at president@orcarunning.ca.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Parksville Qualicum Beach News