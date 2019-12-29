Parksville Royals to start winter baseball program

The Parksville Royals Baseball Club is set to start its Winter Ball program for 2019.

The Royals compete in the BC Premier Baseball League (PBL), a wood bat league consistently ranked in the top two high school leagues in Canada.

Winterball starts Jan. 13 and will run through February. To register go online to http://ballcharts.com/team/?team=parksvilleroyals&pg=registrations

Registration is open to all players Grades 8 to 12 living in the Royals catchment area that did not attend 2018 Fall Ball.

The Royals catchment area includes Nanoose Bay, Oceanside, Port Alberni, Comox Valley, Campbell River, and Powell River. Players attending Royals Fall Ball from outside the catchment area will require a release from their local PBL franchise.

— NEWS Staff/Royals Report