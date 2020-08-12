Parksville Royals split first doubleheader of baseball season against Victoria Eagles

The Parksville Royals played their first exhibition game of the season against Victoria Eagles. (Submitted photo)

The Parksville Royals were happy to play their first exhibition games of the season against the Victoria Eagles on Saturday, Aug. 8 at Springwood Park.

The doubleheader was played under the provincial health authority’s Return to Play guidelines. To ensure that physical distancing is enforced, the bleachers are closed and the players are not allowed to use the dugouts.

“We made it work with the help of lots of volunteers,” said Royals general manager Mike Parlow.

The Royals split their doubleheader against the visiting Eagles.

READ MORE: Oceanside Place arena re-opens ice sheet

Royals ace Anson McGorman opened Game 1, pitching three three scoreless frames before giving up two hits while striking out six. The Royals ended up losing 7-2.

In the second game, Ethan Dean started for the Royals. He was key in the Royals come-from-behind 4-3 victory as he held the Eagles offence scoreless while the bats went to work with Thomas Plant posting a single and a double. Cody Jackson had a hit, two stolen bases and two runs scored.

The Royals are on the road this weekend for a rematch with the Eagles in Victoria. Then on Sunday the Royals are back at the Inouye/Wallace diamond at Springwood Park to face the Victoria Mariners in a doubleheader exhibition with the first game to start at 1 p.m.

Those wishing to watch game are advised to bring their own chairs.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News