Parksville Royals split 2 double dips in BCPBL action

Parksville pitcher Seth Gurr struck out 11 to earn a 7-2 win over the Whalley Chiefs on July 10. (Michael Briones photo)

The Parksville Royals split two doubleheaders against out-of-town teams in B.C. Premier Baseball League action over the weekend at Springwood Park.

On Saturday, July 10, the Royals hosted the Whalley Chiefs and opened with a rousing 7-2 win. Seth Gurr earned the win with strong game for seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits, while striking out 11 and walking one.

Carter Hall paced the Royals, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

In the second game, the Royals found themselves down by four runs in the first two innings and rallied to score two runs in the third and four runs in the fifth to grab a 6-5 lead going into the sixth. But the Chiefs were able to tie it up and grabbed the lead in the seventh for good.

Liam McNamee started for the Royals and the right-hander lasted four innings, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out three and walking one. Trevor Carter took the loss as he lasted one inning, allowing one hit and one run.

On Sunday, July 11, the Royals faced the White Rock Tritons and in the first game trailed 4-0 that they were not able to recover from to lose 4-1.

Anson McGorman took the loss for Royals. The righty allowed five hits and four runs over three innings, striking out five.

In the second, the Royals grabbed an early 2-0 lead and made it 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth. The Tritons made a comeback in the top of the seventh scoring two runs before pitcher Ethan Dean sealed the win.

Dean led the Royals to victory as he allowed seven hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out six.

Breydan Riecker went 2-for-2 with one RBI. He gave the Royals the early lead when he tripled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.

The Royals are on fifth place in the team standings with seven wins and five losses.

This coming weekend, the Royals will be on the road and will face doubleheader against the Whalley Chiefs on July 17 with the first game at 2 p.m. and the second at 4:30 p.m.

Then on Sunday, the Royals take a ferry to head to Langley to take on the Blaze at 11 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m.

