Parksville Royals sink Mid-Island Pirates 8-5 in B.C. Premier Baseball League opener

Pitcher Gurr earns win on the mound, striking out seven

Parksville Royals pitcher Seth Gurr earned the win against the Mid-Island Pirates on June 16. (Michael Briones photo)

The Parksville Royals played their first game of the B.C. Premier Baseball League season, emerging with an 8-5 win over the visiting Mid-Island Pirates at Springwood Park on June 16.

After a scoreless first inning, the Royals offence heated up and they loaded the bases. Keitaro Adachi ripped a double that drove home three runs and provided the lead that Parksville maintained throughout.

Seth Gurr was solid on the mound to earn the win for Royals, going four innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out seven. Liam McNamee and Ethan Dean closed out the game in relief. Dean recorded the last three outs to get creditted with the save for Royals.

Ryan Deagle went 2-for-3 with two RBIs at the plate to lead Royals.

The Royals will play a 25-game season not including the tournaments they plan to enter on the Mainland.

Meanwhile, Clyde Inouye, one of the founders of the BCPBC, is retiring as executive director. He served as president from 1995 until 2002 and executive director from 2002.

Mike Addy will take over the position. He will work with Inouye this summer and fall, with the goal of allowing Inouye to retire in December.

