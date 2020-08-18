Parksville Royals ready to stage Fall Ball in September

Parksville Royals take on Victoria Mariners in a an exhibition match at Springwood Park on Aug. 16. (Michael Briones photo)

The Parksville Royals Baseball Club will host its annual Fall Ball in September.

It will run from Sept. 1 to Oct. 19 for all three of its teams and serve as a tryout for the 2021 season. It is open to all players from Grades 8 to 12 who live in the Royals catchment area, which includes Nanoose Bay, Oceanside, Port Alberni, Comox Valley, Campbell River and Powell River.

Players from outside the catchment area who wants to take part in Fall Ball will require a release from their local PBL franchise.

The Royals will pick players for the 2021 rosters for its senior, junior and bantam teams. Players wishing to join the Royals are expected to make every effort to attend as many evaluation sessions and games as possible.

Practices and home games will be held at Springwood Park in Parksville, Tuesdays and Wednesdays for all levels. Weekend practices and scrimmages will be scheduled on non-game days. If weather conditions are not ideal, sessions may be moved to the Arbutus Meadows training facility in Nanoose Bay.

To register, you can go online at http://pointstreaksites.com/view/parksvilleroyals/organization/baseball-programs/2020-fall-ball#Register .

For now, the Royals are happy playing some exhibition games. Last weekend, they hit the road to take on the Victoria Eagles on Saturday, Aug. 15, then on Sunday, they hosted the Victoria Mariners. Local baseball fans, bringing their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets, came out to enjoy the friendly games.

