Parksville Royals name roster for 2020 baseball campaign

This year's BCPBL team consists primarily of new players

Last year’s Parksville Junior Royals ace Ethan Dean will be one of the Senior Royals top pitchers this coming BC Premier Baseball League season. (File photo)

The Parksville Royals baseball club has named its senior team’s roster for the coming 2020 BC Premier Baseball League season.

This year’s Royals will feature a young team with only a handful of veterans returning back to the fold.

Among them are pitcher Travis Frank, infielders Max Kolopenuk and Trevor Nicol and last year’s juniors whoe were asked to fill in occasionally pitcher/outfielders Cody Jackson and Nathan Underhill.

Moving up to the senior level this season from last year’s Junior Royals roster are pitcher Ethan Dean, infielders Keitaro Adachi, Trevor Carter, Owen Crouse, Tyler Kolpenuk and outfielder Kevin Mulrooney.

Rounding up the other members of the Royals are Jaden Barr, Ryan Deagle, Carter Hall, Connor McNamee, Liam McNamee, Matthew O’Reilly, Thomas Plant and Breydan Riecker.

The BCPBL season gets underway in April. The Royals will play their first game on the road, a doubleheader against the Victoria Mariners on April 4 at Layritz Park.

Last year the Royals didn’t have a strong season finishing the regular season in the bottom two with 11 wins and 37 losses.

