Parksville Royals dole out awards for top players during 2021 baseball season

Parksville Royals, from left, Keitaro Adachi, Ethan Dean and Ryan Deagle were presented with awards in recognition of their outstanding performance this season. (Submitted photo)

Wrapping up a successful B.C. Premier Baseball League season, the Save-on-Foods Parksville Royals recently handed out individual player awards.

Infielder Ryan Deagle walked away with the Tyler Phillips Memorial award for outstanding performance from a player in his first year on the team.

Deagle, from Campbell River, mashed at the plate this season, with an impressive .333/.453/.547 slash line. Over the course of the COVID-shortened season and playoffs, Deagle drove in a team-leading 22 runs and hit two home runs to go with six doubles and two triples.

“Ryan hit cleanup for us all year and led the team in batting average, RBIs and homers,” said coach Frank Kaluzniak. “He’s a great kid who has leadership qualities on and off the field.”

Catcher-infielder Keitaro Adachi was the recipient of the GM’s development award. He was recognized for his excellent contribution behind the plate, a new position for him since joining the Royals.

Adachi hails from Courtenay and will continue to be a presence at shortstop and second base as well as catcher in the 2022 season.

“Adachi was a workhorse for us all season, transitioning into a new position and did an outstanding job. He showed massive improvements in his offensive and defensive abilities” said Kaluzniak.

Nanoose Bay pitcher Ethan Dean took home the Coaches Award for commitment to the Royals’ philosophy. The award is presented to the player who embodies hard work, a team-first attitude, and commitment to the Royals program.

Dean is a left-handed pitcher and held opposing batters to a .201 average this season. He turned in a sparkling 2.25 ERA to go along with 46 strikeouts over 37 innings of play. Dean has committed to the University of Victoria Golden Tide in September and figures to see a lot of action.

“Ethan has been with us since junior and has made huge strides on the mound,” said Kaluzniak. “He bought into what the coaching staff were trying to teach and it showed in his results all season – he was just terrific for us.”

