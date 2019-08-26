Parksville Red Sox win Nanaimo fastball crowns

The Parksville Red Sox have completed quite season.

The Red Sox notched a double this summer, winnin both the Nanaimo Men’s Fastball League regular-season and playoff titles.

As well, the Red Sox competed in five money tournaments. They had three wins and finished second and third. They won cash totalling close to $4,000.

“This has been our most successful season,” said Gord Alberg, who had most of his players return from last year’s roster, including three players from New Zealand he met while playing fastball Down Under.

The Red Sox finished the regular season with nine wins and three losses and had some close games against the second-best team, the Red Arrow Duncan Tigers, who had eight wins, four losses and a tie.

Both battled for the regular-season crown with the Red Sox narrowly winning 1-0 in an exciting clash for first place. It featured a pitcher’s duel between two of league’s top hurlers, Chris Agnew for Parksville and Craig Snyder of Duncan.

RELATED: Men’s fast pitch takes centre stage in Qualicum Beach

The 1-0 win gave the Red Sox the point they needed to move ahead of the Tigers and clinch the title.

Agnew, who was named the league’s top pitcher, tossed 87 pitches, including 60 strikes, while Snyder, the league’s MVP, struck out 11 and walked none, throwing 89 pitches, 63 for strikes.

Agnew, one of Parksville’s New Zealand recruits, was the Red Sox ace in most of their games this season.

“He did most of the pitching for us and he was just awesome,” said Alberg, “But overall most of our wins this season were done by the team. There were some tournaments we did pick up a player.”

Alberg said it was a lot easier for the Red Sox this year, being back for the second year.

Last summer, Alberg staged a fastball event in Qualicum Beach. He wanted to do it again but unfortunately he suffered a broken leg and wasn’t able to do it. He, however, was encouraged by the solid turnout at last year’s event that he wants to have some of their home league games played in Qualicum Beach next season.

“I am working with the league on getting at least four games up in Qualicum Beach.

“I am sure people will appreciate and enjoy the game.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter