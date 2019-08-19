Parksville Qualicum Beach wakeboarders shine at provincials

Parksville Qualicum Beach had eight competitors at the Wakeboard, Wakeskate and Wakesurf B.C. Provincial Championships that was recently held in Sproat Lake in Port Alberni.

The boys events winners at the Wakeboard, Wakeskate and Wakesurf BC Provincial Championships, from left, Grady Dragani (2nd), Billy MacDonald (1st), and Jacob Taylor (3rd). — Submitted photo

The participants were Grady and Lynden Dragani; Tegan, Max and Ben Jeffery; Blake Bortolotto; and Chad, Paula, and Cole Campbell.

In the wakeboarding competition, Tegan took home gold in the junior women category, while Lynden bagged a bronze in the junior girls event. In the boys events, Grady finished with a silver with Ben and Blake placing fourth and fifth, respectively.

In wakesurfing, Chad and Cole Campbell landed silver medals in the masters and boys categories respectively while Paula finished fifth in the women’s event.

In amateur wakeskate, Grady took home another silver with Blake finishing in fifth place.

— NEWS Staff, submitted